Omarket: Major Platform For Introducing Eastern Country Films

Omarket, a cinema market of Eastern countries, has presented at
Heydar Aliyev Center as part of Baku Cinema Breeze,
Azernews reports.
The project promises to play a key role in introducing films
from Eastern countries to the world.
Initially, guests became familiar with an exhibition organized
to promote the activities of representatives from the creative
industry.
The exhibition brought together creative clusters such as
cinema, animation, music, cultural startups, gaming technologies,
fashion, and design, as well as creative spaces.
At the ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated
that the first Baku Cinema Breeze unites all the film festivals
operating in our country and consolidates the entire film ecosystem
under one umbrella.
Saadat Yusifova said that the organization of the Omarket
exhibition within this project demonstrates the significant
potential for the development of the film industry in our country
and shows that our government supports this process.
The Deputy Culture Minister underlined that the Baku Cinema
Breeze platform will encompass events that include representatives
from over 15 countries, more than 100 guests, and nearly 300 films
from various countries being showcased.
She emphasized that festivals held within this platform not only
promote the development of the film arts but also provide young and
talented directors with the opportunity to express themselves and
gain access to the global stage. Each film exhibited at the
festivals is born out of great effort, creativity, and love.
"Today, Azerbaijani cinema is becoming a significant player not
only for its domestic audience but also in the international film
market. Additional tax incentives and mechanisms to attract
investments are needed to enhance the development, competitiveness,
and profitability of the sector.
"Omarket is an essential platform for introducing films from
Eastern countries to the world. As Azerbaijan, we intend to develop
our regional film sector by presenting our national films in this
market and integrating it into the global film industry. This
market will also ensure that talented directors and producers from
the region gain access to the global market and facilitate the
establishment of international collaborations," the deputy minister
added.
Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium
Business (SMB) Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov stressed the
importance of effectively managing the film industry, which is
linked to the optimal organization of finances, creative processes,
and human resources. This process encompasses many stages and
participants since film production is both a high-risk and
high-return area. Efficient management improves the quality of the
film and ensures its financial success.
He noted that alongside the private sector, many countries
provide state programs and grants to promote film production. State
institutions in Azerbaijan and various European countries play a
significant role in financing national films. These grants support
the development of the local film industry and finance the
production of artistic films.
Mammadov particularly highlighted the significance of the event
in connecting film companies with investors, stating that this
connection process is one of the mechanisms to protect the
interests of studios, independent producers, and investors.
"Additionally, informing investors and educating entrepreneurs,
along with other supporting activities, are very important aspects.
Various informative meetings, seminars, and other such events can
be organized by the SMBDA for business entities to manage and
develop the film industry effectively."
Following this, the first panel discussion titled "Omarket - An
Industrial Locomotive, Festivals, Distribution Platforms, Joint
Production" took place.
Moderated by Kamran Gasimov, a member of the Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences in the USA, the panel included Muratbek
Asanaliyev, an employee of the Film Industry Department of the
Kyrgyz Republic Ministry of Culture; Leyla Atakişiyeva, head of
Turkey's "Kunay" film company; Giorgi Tskhvediani, an employee of
the Georgian Film Center; Azerbaijan's Zaur Darabzada; and digital
media expert Nina Laricheva (Russia), who shared their
insights.
In the afternoon session, the festival continued with panel
discussions on the topic Omarket - New Directions for Film
Commissioners."
Baku Cinema Breeze is a large film festival held for the first
time in Azerbaijan with the support of the Culture Ministry and the
Cinema Agency.
This event, aimed at the development of the audiovisual
industry, is implemented under the Ministry of Culture's "Creative
Azerbaijan" project.
Baku Cinema Breeze will serve as a unified platform bringing
together various renowned festivals that have been held separately,
showcasing masterpieces from the global film industry.
