Omarket: Major Platform For Introducing Eastern Country Films

Omarket, a cinema of Eastern countries, has presented at Heydar Aliyev Center as part of Baku Cinema Breeze, Azernews reports.

The project promises to play a key role in introducing films from Eastern countries to the world.

Initially, guests became familiar with an organized to promote the activities of representatives from the creative industry.

The exhibition brought together creative clusters such as cinema, animation, music, cultural startups, gaming technologies, fashion, and design, as well as creative spaces.

At the ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated that the first Baku Cinema Breeze unites all the film festivals operating in our country and consolidates the entire film ecosystem under one umbrella.

Saadat Yusifova said that the organization of the Omarket exhibition within this project demonstrates the significant potential for the development of the film industry in our country and shows that our government supports this process.

The Deputy Culture Minister underlined that the Baku Cinema Breeze platform will encompass events that include representatives from over 15 countries, more than 100 guests, and nearly 300 films from various countries being showcased.

She emphasized that festivals held within this platform not only promote the development of the film arts but also provide young and talented directors with the opportunity to express themselves and gain access to the global stage. Each film exhibited at the festivals is born out of great effort, creativity, and love.

"Today, Azerbaijani cinema is becoming a significant player not only for its domestic audience but also in the international film market. Additional tax incentives and mechanisms to attract investments are needed to enhance the development, competitiveness, and profitability of the sector.

"Omarket is an essential platform for introducing films from Eastern countries to the world. As Azerbaijan, we intend to develop our regional film sector by presenting our national films in this market and integrating it into the global film industry. This market will also ensure that talented directors and producers from the region gain access to the global market and facilitate the establishment of international collaborations," the deputy minister added.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov stressed the importance of effectively managing the film industry, which is linked to the optimal organization of finances, creative processes, and human resources. This process encompasses many stages and participants since film production is both a high-risk and high-return area. Efficient management improves the quality of the film and ensures its financial success.

He noted that alongside the private sector, many countries provide state programs and grants to promote film production. State institutions in Azerbaijan and various European countries play a significant role in financing national films. These grants support the development of the local film industry and finance the production of artistic films.

Mammadov particularly highlighted the significance of the event in connecting film companies with investors, stating that this connection process is one of the mechanisms to protect the interests of studios, independent producers, and investors.

"Additionally, informing investors and educating entrepreneurs, along with other supporting activities, are very important aspects. Various informative meetings, seminars, and other such events can be organized by the SMBDA for business entities to manage and develop the film industry effectively."

Following this, the first panel discussion titled "Omarket - An Industrial Locomotive, Festivals, Distribution Platforms, Joint Production" took place.

Moderated by Kamran Gasimov, a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in the USA, the panel included Muratbek Asanaliyev, an employee of the Film Industry Department of the Kyrgyz Republic Ministry of Culture; Leyla Atakişiyeva, head of Turkey's "Kunay" film company; Giorgi Tskhvediani, an employee of the Georgian Film Center; Azerbaijan's Zaur Darabzada; and digital media expert Nina Laricheva (Russia), who shared their insights.

In the afternoon session, the festival continued with panel discussions on the topic Omarket - New Directions for Film Commissioners."

Baku Cinema Breeze is a large film festival held for the first time in Azerbaijan with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency.

This event, aimed at the development of the audiovisual industry, is implemented under the Ministry of Culture's "Creative Azerbaijan" project.

Baku Cinema Breeze will serve as a unified platform bringing together various renowned festivals that have been held separately, showcasing masterpieces from the global film industry.

