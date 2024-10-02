Israeli Regime Declares UN Secretary-General Guterres“Persona Non Grata”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 3 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, yesterday, declared UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, persona non grata in the and banned him from entering the territory.

According to a statement released by Katz, the decision was made after Guterres refrained from condemning the Iranian missile attack against Israel on Tuesday evening.

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn 'Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done,' does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” Katz iterated.

Iran launched about 180 ballistic missiles at targets in the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening. Tehran claims this action was in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as, the regime's escalating“malicious acts” against the Lebanese and Palestinian people, with full support from the U.S. government.– NNN-MA'AN

