Labour Minister Vows Collaborative Effort In Wage Increase, Legal Reforms

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Labour is set to engage in discussions with stakeholders over the next two months to raise the minimum wage next year, of Labour Khaled Bakkaar said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Khaled Fanatsah, president of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), and members of the executive bureau at the federation headquarters, Bakkaar discussed the wider challenges facing workers in the labour market.

He stressed that the ministry is committed to open dialogue with all parties to ensure a smooth and effective implementation of the wage increase, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Bakkar reiterated the ministry's commitment to building a genuine partnership with the federation and trade unions to protect workers' rights and improve working conditions.

Underlining the importance of on-the-ground engagement, Bakkaar noted that the ministry's actions align with the prime minister's Royal mandate and directives.

The minister stressed that fieldwork is critical to understanding citizens' needs and resolving issues swiftly.

Bakkaar also underscored that the upcoming phase will promote structured and constructive dialogue between the three key stakeholders in the production process: workers, employers, and the government.

The minister also said that decisions will be made collaboratively, avoiding unilateral or hasty actions, to create a decent work environment and increase employment opportunities for Jordanians.

Bakkaar also said that draft amendments to the Labour Law and Social Security Law are currently under review, noting that the ministry welcomes feedback from all relevant parties to enhance these proposed legislative changes.

Once finalised and approved by the Cabinet, the drafts will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration, he added.

Fanatsah outlined the union's main demands, including a review of the proposed amendments to the labour and social security laws, an increase in the minimum wage to address the rising cost of living.

He also referred to the enforcement of Article 13 of the Labour Law, which mandates that employers hire a certain percentage of workers with disabilities, as per the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.