Overall Pass Rate For Shamel Exam Reaches 62.9%
Date
10/2/2024 11:20:55 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The overall pass rate of the 2024 summer session of the Shamel exam, the annual comprehensive final exam for community college students, reached 62.9 per cent, Al Balqa Applied University President Ahmed Ajlouni announced on Wednesday.
Ajlouni, who is also head of the higher committee of the exam, said during a press conference that out of 7,660 students who took the exam, 4,830 passed, representing 53 colleges in 105 specialisations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
MENAFN02102024000028011005ID1108741629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.