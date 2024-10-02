Overall Pass Rate For Shamel Exam Reaches 62.9%

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The overall pass rate of the 2024 summer session of the Shamel exam, the annual comprehensive final exam for community college students, reached 62.9 per cent, Al Balqa Applied University President Ahmed Ajlouni announced on Wednesday.

Ajlouni, who is also head of the higher committee of the exam, said during a press that out of 7,660 students who took the exam, 4,830 passed, representing 53 colleges in 105 specialisations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.