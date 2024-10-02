Interior Ministry Says 2 People Were Lightly Injured By Shrapnel

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Interior said that several shrapnel shells fell in various parts of the Kingdom on Tuesday night following Iran's launch of missile attack against Israel.

Several projectiles were spotted over Amman and other cities, with videos and images circulated on social showing flying missiles and other downed ones in Salt and Sahab.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday night that only two people were slightly as a result of falling shrapnel shells.

The Civil Regulatory Commission said that the Jordanian airspace was reopened late on Tuesday after a temporal closure following the barrage of Iranian missiles against Israel.

Earlier on the day, the commission said air traffic was temporarily halted, as Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. Several projectiles were spotted over the Kingdom on Tuesday night.

Chairman of the commission Haitham Misto said that the decision to close and reopen airspace was taken after risk assessment was conducted.

Misto stressed that the precautionary measure was in accordance with international civil aviation safety agreements, including the Chicago Convention, which outlines essential rules and safety standards for civil aviation.

Several countries in the region, including Israel and Lebanon, also halted air traffic for some hours on Tuesday but reopened their airspaces shortly afterwards.

With streams of light seen as the projectiles flew or intercepted over Amman and other cities, the Public Security Directorate on called on citizens remain indoors, avoid crowded roads and refrain from driving due to the potential dangers.

Meanwhile, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) announced maximum alert status for all units and formations to counter any threat to the Kingdom's security and stability, amid the Iranian missile attack against Israel.

A JAF source said that the General Command was following up closely on regional developments and had taken all necessary and preventive measures to support front units on borders.