Princess Basma Inaugurates Shelter For Abused Women

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma bint Talal inaugurated on Wednesday a newly established shelter for abused women at the Jordanian Women's Union.

The shelter, funded by the Norwegian and French embassies in Amman, the United Nations, and the African Fund, aims to provide comprehensive support services to women affected by domestic violence, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The shelter offers psychological, legal, and empowerment services to help these women rebuild their lives.

Also, the same location has a separate shelter that is designated for of human trafficking, particularly domestic workers.

Princess Basma stressed the vital humanitarian role of the shelter in aiding women to reintegrate into society, highlighting the importance of the shelter's services, which provide care, social protection, and assistance in improving the living and economic conditions of the women and girls it supports.

The princess also commended the strong partnership between the Jordanian Women's Union and various official institutions, including the Ministry of Social Development, the Public Security Directorate, civil society organisations, and international partners.

She also praised these institutions' efforts in alleviating the suffering of abused women, addressing the challenges they face, and promoting opportunities for empowerment.

Princess Basma stressed the need for joint efforts to eliminate domestic violence, noting its detrimental social and economic impact on communities and the negative effects it has on family cohesion.

The princess also lauded the union for its extensive efforts in empowering women across different fields, expressing gratitude to international partner organisations for their ongoing support of the union's programmes and humanitarian initiatives.