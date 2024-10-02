King Visits Ajloun, Stresses Importance Of Investing In Tourism, Agriculture

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



calls for continuing implementation of government's masterplan for Ajloun, developing infrastructure

His Majesty inaugurates Ajloun Cultural Centre, which aims to provide creative spaces for local community King bestows Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan

AMMAN (JT) -His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday stressed the importance of moving forward with development in Ajloun, as well as investing in promising opportunities in and agriculture.

During a meeting with local community leaders and figures from Ajloun, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty said he is pleased to be in Ajloun, meeting its people at its historic castle, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King noted the importance of the cable car project in increasing the number of visitors to Ajloun, adding it should serve as a model for future projects.

His Majesty called for continuing the implementation of the government's masterplan for Ajloun, as well as developing infrastructure to attract investors and enhance tourism to create job opportunities.

The King also directed the government to study the construction of a new road to facilitate the movement of citizens and access to tourism areas, the statement said.

For his part, Ajloun Governor Nayef Hidayat expressed best wishes to His Majesty on the Silver Jubilee, highlighting achievements in Ajloun in several sectors over the past 25 years.

Hidayat reviewed key projects that have contributed to the development of Ajloun in vital sectors such as health, education, tourism, social welfare, and productive projects.

Upon arrival at Ajloun Castle's yard, the King was welcomed by poetry and music performances.

Prior to the meeting, His Majesty inaugurated the Ajloun Cultural Centre, which aims to provide creative spaces for the local community, according to the statement.

The King listened to a briefing by Culture Minister Mustafa Rawashdeh on a mural at the centre, which highlights Ajloun's history.

The King toured the three-storey centre, which consists of a theatre, a library, and multiple training halls, and was briefed by Ajloun Culture Director Samer Freihat on the centre's plans and facilities, as it currently trains around 300 students, with plans to expand the number to include 1,000 students within five years.

His Majesty also visited the Crown Prince Foundation's office in Ajloun, and was briefed by the foundation's coordinator, Mohammad Hennawi, on services provided at the office, which include training opportunities for youth on soft skills like communication, leadership and teamwork, as well as technical skills on artificial intelligence, 3D printing, programming, and the English language, in addition to awareness sessions on social and political engagement.

During the visit to Ajloun, the King bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in the governorate, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community, the statement said.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.