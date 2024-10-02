Night To Remember: Celebrating 70 Years Of Jordan-Japan Diplomatic Relations Through Music

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A concert was held on Monday at Al Hussein Cultural Centre in Amman to celebrate the 70th anniversary of relations between Jordan and Japan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The event featured a remarkable performance by the renowned Japanese Koto player, Nishi Yoko, together with Tareq Jundi, an outstanding Oud player, and Jordanian and Japanese musicians.

Yoko mesmerised the audience with her masterful Koto performance, showcasing a repertoire that ranged from traditional Japanese pieces to contemporary works.

Her collaboration with Jordanian artists, including Jundi, Rula Barghouthi, Othman Kanany, Laith Suleiman, and Rami Jundi, created a unique blend of musical traditions that captivated the audience in awe, according to the statement.

The concert also highlighted performances by other Japanese artists, whose contributions enriched the evening with layers of cultural exchange and artistic excellence. The event symbolised enduring friendship and shared cultural values between Jordan and Japan.

Hosted by the Japanese embassy in Jordan, the event was successfully supported by JT International Jordan Limited, Al Hussein Cultural Centre, Tareq Jundi Arabic Music Academy, Dar Darwazeh, Dukkan Piano, Koto Iris, the Japanese Community Association in Jordan and Sajilni, the statement said.

In his opening remarks, Japanese ambassador to Jordan said:“Although this region is in turbulence, I sincerely would like to pray for the lasting peace in the Middle East,” according to the statement.