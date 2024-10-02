Army Thwarts Two Drug Smuggling Attempts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone, in cooperation with relevant security agencies, thwarted on Wednesday an infiltration and smuggling attempt from Syrian territory, according to an official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF).

Following a thorough search of the area, authorities seized a large quantity of drugs, which was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, the source said.

The source stressed that JAF will continue to deal firmly with any threat on the border fronts and any endeavours that seek to deliver these narcotic substances to citizens, according to a JAF statement.

Also on Wednesday, the Southern Military Zone, on its western front thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone.

An official JAF source said that Border Guards in the southern military zone detected an attempt by a drone to cross the border illegally.

The source added that the act prompted army personnel to apply the rules of engagement that resulted in shooting down the drone inside the Jordanian territory, according to the statement.

