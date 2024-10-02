Azerbaijani Ombudsman Holds Meeting With Public Defender Of Georgia
The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a meeting with the Public Defender
of Georgia, Levan Ioseliani, as part of the International Baku
Forum of Ombudsmen, Azernews reports.
The Commissioner, emphasising the importance of international
cooperation in her work, noted that there are existing
collaborative relations with Georgia's ombudsman institution in the
effective protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both
countries.
She highlighted the significance of joint efforts to further
strengthen these relations. Levan Ioseliani, the Public Defender of
Georgia, expressed his gratitude for the cordial meeting. The
discussion also included an exchange of views on matters of mutual
interest.
