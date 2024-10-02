عربي


Azerbaijani Ombudsman Holds Meeting With Public Defender Of Georgia

10/2/2024

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a meeting with the Public Defender of Georgia, Levan Ioseliani, as part of the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen, Azernews reports.

The Commissioner, emphasising the importance of international cooperation in her work, noted that there are existing collaborative relations with Georgia's ombudsman institution in the effective protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries.

She highlighted the significance of joint efforts to further strengthen these relations. Levan Ioseliani, the Public Defender of Georgia, expressed his gratitude for the cordial meeting. The discussion also included an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

