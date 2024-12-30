Media reports US spies hiding Covid-19 lab leak proof from Biden

(MENAFN) US intelligence officials allegedly suppressed evidence suggesting that may have originated from a Chinese lab, according to a report from the New York Post. The intelligence community reportedly silenced researchers who found compelling data supporting the lab leak theory, preventing it from reaching the 2021 report presented to President Joe Biden.



Researchers at the National Center for Medical Intelligence, including John Hardham, Robert Cutlip, and Jean-Paul Chretien, concluded that the virus was likely engineered in a lab. Their findings included biological features that facilitated human transmission, similar to a Chinese study, and the discovery that a Chinese military researcher applied for a Covid-19 vaccine patent shortly after the virus was sequenced. Additionally, they noted that Wuhan’s research laboratory had previously collaborated with US scientists on virus studies that showed no signs of genetic manipulation.



However, this evidence was excluded from the 2021 report ordered by Biden, which downplayed the lab leak theory. These researchers were reportedly forbidden from sharing their findings, even with Congress or the FBI. A source close to their work indicated that Biden and other officials were unaware of the lab leak evidence.



The Wall Street Journal also reported that US intelligence officials excluded the FBI’s findings, which supported the lab leak theory, from Biden’s report. This exclusion raised further concerns, particularly as the FBI was the only US agency to conclude the virus likely originated in a lab.



In December 2023, a US Congressional report similarly concluded that the virus likely emerged from a Wuhan laboratory and accused China, the US government, and international scientific bodies of attempting to cover up the true origins of the pandemic.

