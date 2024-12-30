Russia Stockpiling Drones, Missiles For Strikes CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has amassed a large stockpile of missiles of various types, including Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles, as well as ballistic weapons for launching strikes.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), on Telegram .

"It's not about fewer - Russia is stockpiling drones because they experienced a logistical setback due to successful [Ukrainian] strikes on production and storage sites for Shahed drone components. That explains the temporary reduction in drone activity. Russia has amassed a significant number of missiles of various types, including Kh-101, Kalibr, and ballistic missiles for strikes," Kovalenko wrote.

He emphasized that the war continues. The Russian forces are trying to advance on the Pokrovsk front and maintain control over islands in Kherson region. "The enemy does not want the war to end and is doing everything to prolong it," concluded the CCD Head.

As reported, there were 186 combat clashes on the front line between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders over the past day.