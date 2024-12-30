6 infants die from freezing in Gaza during continued Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) Seven forced out of their homes civilians, comprise six kids, have frozen to death in Gaza owing to extreme winter cold following being forced to live in sickly situations in tents after the current Israeli attack, a local authorities said to Anadolu.



“Six children and a nurse lost their lives due to the cold wave in the past days,” Ismail Thawabteh, who is Gaza’s office chief, stated on Monday.



He cautioned that the death numbers may increase owing to the recent tragic situations in the Strip after relentless Israeli assaults.



“The lives of displaced Palestinians are in a real danger amid heavy rainfall and cold waves as their tents are worn out and don’t protect them,” Thawabteh declared.



Since Sunday, the Gaza Strip has been slammed by a cold wave and torrential rains, causing even more agony for the territory's 2.3 million people.



Many displaced individuals are living in temporary tents among worsening living situations as temperatures fall. Families lack basic needs such as clothing, bedding, and blankets, leaving many children exposed to the cold.



