Danish Premier suggests that Russia inspired hoarding canned food

(MENAFN) Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen revealed that she has been stockpiling canned food and other essentials in case of a potential crisis, following guidance issued earlier this year by the country's emergency management agency. In an interview on Friday, Frederiksen emphasized that while Denmark does not anticipate a conventional military assault from Russia, the country faces risks from hybrid or cyberattacks.



Frederiksen explained that Denmark’s defense intelligence services had warned of Russia's rapid military buildup, which could enable it to threaten countries within a few years. She stressed the importance of both defense and deterrence strategies to counter Russia, highlighting the vulnerabilities of modern society, particularly its reliance on electricity and mobile communication.



Earlier this year, Denmark’s emergency management agency provided recommendations for citizens to prepare for a crisis lasting up to three days, advising on the amount of food, water, and medicine to store. Several Nordic nations, including Sweden, Finland, and Norway, have also issued similar preparedness guidelines, reflecting growing concerns about potential crises, including war and extreme weather.



NATO has long viewed Russia as a direct threat, and some Western officials have warned that if Moscow prevails in Ukraine, it may target other European countries. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed such claims, describing the fear of a Russian attack on NATO countries as "nonsense."

