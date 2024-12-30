Slovakia expresses willingness to host Russia, Ukraine peace negotiations

(MENAFN) Slovakia has expressed its willingness to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Robert Fico announced on Friday. Fico shared that he privately discussed this possibility with Russian President Vladimir during his recent visit to Moscow. Since taking office in 2023, Fico has criticized the EU and NATO's stance on the conflict and advocated for a ceasefire and dialogue. He emphasized Slovakia's readiness to facilitate peace talks, stating that the country would be “hospitable” to such an initiative.



Fico also criticized Ukraine for disrupting the transit of Russian natural gas, which he said caused significant financial damage to the EU, including Slovakia. He suggested that EU leaders seemed unconcerned about these consequences.



The Slovakian offer came a day after Putin indicated Russia's openness to peace talks, calling Slovakia a suitable venue due to its neutral stance in the conflict. The idea of negotiations gained attention following the election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to bring an end to the conflict, although he has not outlined a clear strategy.



Moscow has reiterated its willingness to negotiate, provided its interests and the "reality on the ground" are considered. However, Ukraine has rejected any settlement that acknowledges Russia's control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, or Crimea, and insists on NATO membership, which Russia opposes.

