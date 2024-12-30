Students Get Leftover Food In Dog-Food Bucket: School Under Fire, 'They Are Not Our Enemy They Are Our Kids'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A school in northeastern China has sparked public outrage after serving young students food stored in a bucket previously used for dog food. The incident occurred earlier in December at Wulidianzi School in Huanren County, Liaoning Province.

According to Daxiang News, the controversy began when some parents discovered canteen workers collecting leftover food from older students and placing it in a bucket intended for feeding dogs.

Moments later, the workers emptied the same bucket and served the food to younger children. The unhygienic practice caused several students to vomit, raising serious concerns about food safety at the school.

Parents and netizens expressed their anger, calling for stricter monitoring of school canteens. Some parents suggested linking the canteen's surveillance system to mobile phones so they could oversee food preparation in real-time.

The school management has not released a detailed response yet, but parents are demanding accountability and immediate corrective measures.

This incident is not the first food safety scandal in China's schools. In 2023, a college in Jiangxi province made national headlines when a student discovered a mouse head in a meal served at the canteen.

Initially, the management claimed it was a piece of duck head, but an official investigation proved otherwise. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the college had faced severe punishment for the lapse.

Social media reacts

Social media users have reacted to the incident.“They are not our enemy; they are our kids, the future of our country. How do you dare to give them such food?” SCMP quoted one user as writing.