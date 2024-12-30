Three global airlines pause trips to Russia

(MENAFN) Three international have temporarily suspended flights to Russia due to safety concerns after the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane earlier this week. The Embraer E190AR, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, killing 38 of the 67 onboard. The passengers included citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.



AZAL announced it would halt services to several Russian airports starting December 28, following an investigation into the crash, and the suspension will remain until the final investigation results are released. Israel’s El Al also canceled all flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow for this week, citing safety concerns related to Russian airspace, with plans to reassess the situation in the coming week. Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air suspended flights on its Astana-Ekaterinburg route from December 28 to January 27, 2025, due to safety risks, but will continue operating flights to Omsk and Novosibirsk.



Despite the suspensions, the overall passenger traffic is not expected to be significantly affected, according to Ilya Shatilin, editor-in-chief of FrequentFlyers.ru. An official investigation into the crash is ongoing, with Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviation, collaborating with Azerbaijani and Kazakh officials.

