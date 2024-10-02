Indian court urges to keep gods ‘away from politics’

(MENAFN) The Supreme Court of India issued a stern warning to the Andhra Pradesh on Monday, criticizing its handling of a controversy surrounding alleged contamination of sweets served at the Tirupati temple, one of Hinduism's most revered sites. The court expressed concern that the state's actions could further exacerbate tensions without substantiated evidence.



The dispute ignited when Andhra Pradesh's Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the traditional 'laddus,' which are primarily offered to vegetarian devotees, were tainted with animal products, specifically animal fat. He pointed to lab reports suggesting that the ghee used in the preparation of these sweets contained “beef tallow, fish oil, and other impurities.” This allegation led to widespread outrage, particularly among Hindu devotees, as it was seen as an affront to their religious practices. Prominent priest Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati described the situation as an “attack on Hindu sentiments,” amplifying the emotional stakes surrounding the issue.



In response to the allegations and the ensuing media frenzy, the Supreme Court emphasized the necessity for those in constitutional positions to act with discretion. Justices Bhushan R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan remarked, “We expect Gods to be kept away from politics... Prima facie, there is no concrete proof at this stage to show that adulterated ghee was used in the laddus.” They noted that while there are at least five suppliers of these sweets, contamination was only identified in products from one supplier. The bench questioned the appropriateness of releasing preliminary lab findings to the media before the investigation's completion, cautioning that such actions could incite public unrest.



The controversy has further escalated political tensions in the state, with Naidu accusing the previous administration, led by the YSR Congress Party, of allowing the use of animal fat in the ghee used for the laddus. The YSR Congress Party has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that Naidu is leveraging religious sentiments for political advantage.



As the situation unfolds, the Supreme Court’s intervention highlights the delicate balance between religion and politics in India, particularly in a region where religious sentiments run deep. The court's call for restraint serves as a reminder of the potential consequences when political leaders engage in controversies that intertwine with faith and public emotion. The future of the inquiry into the Tirupati temple sweets will be closely watched, as both the legal and political ramifications continue to develop.

