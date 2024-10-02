Amir Sends Congratulations To NATO Secretary-General
10/2/2024 6:02:20 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Mark Rutte on the occasion of his assumption of the position of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Secretary-General, wishing him success in his duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and NATO further development and growth.
