Amir Sends Congratulations To NATO Secretary-General

10/2/2024 6:02:20 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Mark Rutte on the occasion of his assumption of the position of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Secretary-General, wishing him success in his duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and NATO further development and growth.

