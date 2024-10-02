Dalljiet Kaur Finds Travelling Therapeutic

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) For Dalljiet Kaur travelling is just like therapy, going by what she has shared on social media.

Dalljiet took to Instagram, where she shared a of herself sitting in the backseat of the car dressed in a white dress paired with a colourful neckpeice, hoop earrings and sunglasses. For the background score, she used the song“Ye Raaste” by Chetan playing in the background.

She wrote:“Travelling is therapy.”

The actress had also shared a cryptic message for her life which read:“My side of the story doesn't matter anymore. Life happened, it hurt, I healed, I learned who deserves a seat at my table and will never sit at it again.”

Recently, Dalljiet, who opened up about her bitter separation with former husband Nikhil Patel on social media, in her vlog spoke about how she is living a life in a suitcase.

"Mera ghar tha jaha mai 9 saalo se rahe rahi thi. Aur choti-choti cheeje banayi thi us ghar ki. Toh poora ghar ab nahi hai, abhi koi bhi ghar nahi hai. Lekin koi nahi fir shuru krege. Is baar kyunki suitcase se shuru ho rahi hai toh mai ne kaha kyo nahi suitcase uthate hai or poori duniya ghumte hai."

Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 and moved to Kenya to live with him, moved back to India with her son in January 2024.

In August, she took a dig at her ex-husband Nikhil Patel, who has accused her of 'non-consensual cyber bullying' and 'continued media harassment', calling him a 'shame on humanity'.

Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in 'Kulvadhu', whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014 couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse.