New NATO director claims he sees 'eye to eye' with Turkish leader on counterterrorism

(MENAFN) In his inaugural press conference as Secretary General on Tuesday, Mark Rutte emphasized a strong alignment with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding counterterrorism efforts. Rutte stated that both leaders "see eye to eye" on the importance of combating terrorism, asserting that this issue must be addressed within the NATO framework.



Rutte outlined his primary objectives for his tenure, highlighting the need to enhance NATO's capability to safeguard against various threats, bolster support for Ukraine in its resistance against Russian aggression, and tackle emerging global challenges to Euro-Atlantic security. "There's nothing we can’t achieve together," Rutte declared, marking the commencement of his leadership in Brussels, where he succeeded Jens Stoltenberg.



When questioned about Turkey's expectations concerning counterterrorism efforts and the lifting of embargoes among NATO allies, Rutte acknowledged the significance of these matters. He revealed that he has engaged in multiple discussions with Erdogan on these topics, emphasizing their collaborative history during Rutte's 14 years as the Dutch prime minister and Erdogan's evolution from premier to president since 2014.



"We are close friends, and we see eye to eye on this," Rutte remarked, reiterating the necessity of integrating counterterrorism measures into NATO's broader strategy. He expressed a willingness to be receptive to Turkey's concerns, stressing the importance of working in conjunction on these critical issues.



Rutte's commitment to discussing counterterrorism with Erdogan underscores a renewed focus on unity among NATO allies in the face of evolving security threats. As he embarks on his new role, Rutte's cooperative approach signals a determination to strengthen NATO's collective defense mechanisms while fostering stronger ties with Turkey in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

