Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics listed on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of:

1- A Draft Law amending some provisions of the Civil Human Resources Law issued by Law No. 15 of 2016, and referring it to the Shura Council.

2- A Draft Cabinet Decision amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Civil Human Resources Law issued by the Cabinet's Decision No. 32 of 2016.

The preparation of the draft law is based on the proposal of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and within the framework of achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, with regard to enhancing the efficiency of the workforce to be ready for the future, providing avenues for excellence for government institutions, and consolidating the strengths of a cohesive society.

The draft law generally aims to improve the work environment, regulate the performance evaluation system and methods, organize incentives and rewards, and achieve a balance between family life requirements and job duties in government entities.

Second - Approval of:

1- A Draft Law amending some provisions of Law No. 16 of 2018 regulating non-Qataris' ownership and use of real estate, and referring it to the Shura Council.

2- A Draft Cabinet Decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 8 of 2019 forming a committee for the regulation of non-Qataris' ownership and use of real estate.

The aim of the aforementioned draft law and decision is to transfer the jurisdiction of the Committee for Regulating Non-Qatari Ownership and Use of Real Estate from the Ministry of Justice to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Third - Approval of a Draft Cabinet Decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 1 of 2021 on the establishment of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Classification and Evaluation of Contractors, Suppliers, and Service Providers.

Fourth - Approval of a Draft Decision by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry adopting a GCC technical regulation as a Qatari technical regulation.

The preparation of the draft decision comes in line with the ongoing developments in the field of specifications at both global and regional levels and contributes to supporting water conservation policies and preserving the country's natural resources.

Fifth - Approval of:

1- The State of Qatar's accession to the founding statute of the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development.

2- A Draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority in the State of Qatar and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for cooperation in enhancing integrity, transparency, and the prevention and combating of corruption.

Sixth - The Cabinet reviewed a study by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau on the views of the relevant entities regarding its recommendations on the results of the evaluation of the experience of reducing working hours for female employees (mothers) in government entities during the mid-academic year vacation 2023-2024, and took the appropriate decision thereon.