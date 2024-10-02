Ukraine demands ‘maximum restraint’ amid Israeli ground mission in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukraine's Foreign issued a call for "maximum restraint" in response to Israel's announced ground operation in southern Lebanon. The statement reflects Kyiv's growing concern over the escalating tensions in the region, particularly following Israel's establishment of a closed military zone along its border with Lebanon.



Ukraine strongly condemned the recent rocket on Israeli territory attributed to Hezbollah, urging all parties involved to exercise caution to prevent the situation from escalating into a wider regional conflict. The Foreign Ministry expressed alarm over the rising number of refugees and internally displaced individuals in Lebanon in recent days, underscoring the urgency of avoiding civilian casualties and upholding international humanitarian law.



The statement emphasized the critical need to halt violence in the region, stating, "A peaceful and prosperous Lebanon is a guarantee of stability for all the countries of the Middle East." This sentiment comes as Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes against alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since September 23, resulting in significant casualties, including over 1,057 fatalities and more than 2,950 injuries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.



Hezbollah has faced severe losses, including the deaths of several leaders, as the group engages in ongoing cross-border conflict with Israel. This escalation follows Israel's war on Gaza, which has already claimed nearly 41,600 lives, predominantly women and children, since the outbreak of violence initiated by a cross-border attack from Hamas last October. As tensions continue to rise, Ukraine's appeal for restraint reflects broader international concerns over stability in the Middle East.

