Trips from Istanbul to Iran, Iraq, Jordan get suspended

(MENAFN) Flights from Istanbul to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday have been canceled in response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, along with the subsequent closure of airspace. The cancellations affected both domestic and international operating from Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen airports.



The decision to suspend these flights came shortly after Iran launched an on Israel, prompting airlines to reconsider their operations. In addition to the cancellations, many flights already en route to these countries were diverted back to Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen, as safety concerns mounted.



Foreign aircraft that were impacted by the airspace closure faced fuel shortages, necessitating rerouting to Istanbul and nearby airports to refuel and assess their options. The situation has created significant disruptions for travelers, with airlines scrambling to manage the fallout from the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.



As the conflict in the region continues to escalate, the air travel situation remains fluid, with many airlines reassessing their routes and schedules to ensure passenger safety. This series of cancellations highlights the broader implications of military actions on civilian transportation, as well as the challenges that airlines face in navigating a volatile environment. The situation underscores the importance of remaining informed about travel advisories and potential disruptions in the region.

