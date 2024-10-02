عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President

Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President


10/2/2024 6:02:20 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pertaining to bilateral relations. The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during a meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny.

MENAFN02102024000063011010ID1108738602


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search