Elders: The Pillars Of Society We Must Honor And Protect

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) October 1st is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Older Persons, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the needs, issues, and challenges faced by elderly individuals, while also drawing society's attention to their rights and well-being. Events, seminars, and workshops are held globally on this occasion. In Pakistan, like other countries, the day is observed with great respect, honoring the love and contributions of the elderly.

One of the best ways to celebrate this day is by spending quality time with older individuals-engaging in meaningful conversations, participating in their favorite activities, and offering your assistance. Whether it's visiting elderly neighbors, spending time with those in old age homes, or simply giving them a greeting card, every small gesture of kindness goes a long way in making them feel valued and respected.

The United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons on December 14, 1990. In recent decades, the structure of the global population has dramatically shifted. In 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 and above worldwide, with East and Southeast Asia home to the largest number (261 million), followed by Europe and North America, where the elderly population exceeded 200 million.

The elderly population is expected to more than double over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion by 2050. During this period, all regions will see an increase in their older population. By 2050, East and Southeast Asia are estimated to have 573 million elderly people. North Africa and Western Asia are projected to witness the fastest growth, with the elderly population increasing from 29 million in 2019 to 96 million by 2050, a staggering 226% increase. Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to see the second-fastest rise, with an increase of 218% in its elderly population.

On the other hand, regions like Australia, New Zealand (84%), and Europe and North America (48%) are likely to experience slower growth rates, as their populations are already significantly aged. Additionally, life expectancy continues to rise. The UN reports that between 1950 and 2010, global life expectancy increased from 46 to 68 years, and it is expected to reach 81 years by the end of this century.

Islam places great importance on respecting and honoring the elderly. Allah Almighty says in the Quran: "Indeed, We have honored the children of Adam." (Al-Isra 17:70). Aged individuals hold a special status in the sight of Allah if they follow His commandments. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the value of a long life accompanied by good deeds. In one hadith, he said, "The best of you is the one whose life is long and who performs good deeds." (Al-Albani 2498).

He also said, "Part of glorifying Allah is showing respect to a gray-haired Muslim." (Abu Dawood 4843). Moreover, when an elderly man once came to meet the Prophet, and people failed to make way for him, the Prophet remarked, "He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young and respect our elders." (Tirmidhi 1919).

Islamic teachings highlight the importance of honoring parents and elderly individuals, emphasizing their rights even after their death, by maintaining good relations with their friends and fulfilling their duties.

In contrast, many Western societies often treat the elderly as burdens, placing them in old age homes where they are left isolated. Numerous stories reveal the indifference toward the elderly in the West. In one instance, an elderly man was found dead in his apartment four years after his passing. In another, a paralyzed elderly woman died of starvation after her son cut off her utilities. Similarly, in London, a man with five children passed away unnoticed for six months.

In 1993, a report by Germany's Ministry of Families, Youth, and the Elderly stated that 440,000 elderly individuals experience physical and psychological abuse from their relatives or family members at least once a year.

Again, in Germany, an elderly woman meticulously tended her garden all year for the single day her children would visit. Despite her deep love for them, they neglected her, causing her immense grief.

In Japan, an elderly man's body was discovered in his apartment a year and a half after his death, while in another case, an elderly individual passed away, unnoticed even by the caregivers present in his home.

We are fortunate to have elderly individuals around us-be it family members, friends, or acquaintances. They inspire us, guide us through their experiences, and alert us to future challenges. We must honor, respect, and cherish them.