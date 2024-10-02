Zain KSA the Presenting Partner of Saudi Games 2024 for the Second Year in a Row

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, is serving as the Presenting Partner in the 2024 Saudi Games, set to take place from October 3 to October 17 in Riyadh, for the second consecutive year. The strategic partnership was announced during a sponsorship agreement signing ceremony with Saudi Games represented by its CEO, HRH Princess Dilayl bint Nahar Al Saud, and Zain KSA represented by Vice President of Corporate Communications, Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi.

By sponsoring the third edition of the largest national sporting event in Saudi Arabia, Zain KSA underscores its strategy which aims to position the Kingdom as a global sports hub. This strategic partnership empowers young Saudi athletes, preparing them to represent the Kingdom in international competitions while aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's objective of promoting a vibrant society with healthy lifestyles and enhancing quality of life. The initiative also aligns with Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability strategy, which places a strong emphasis on youth empowerment and supports the broader goals of human, social, and economic development.

Commenting on Zain KSA’s sponsorship of the 2024 Saudi Games, HRH Princess Dilayl bint Nahar Al Saud, CEO of the Saudi Games, said: “Organizing the third edition of the Saudi Games showcases the sustainability and progress that have defined our national transformation journey since its inception. This initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to create a vibrant society and a thriving economy. It also underscores the commitment and unwavering support of our astute leadership in advancing this vital sector and empowering both current and future generations of Saudi athletes. Additionally, this initiative emphasizes the Kingdom's global standing in hosting major international tournaments and competitions, leading up to the 2034 Asian Games and the FIFA World Cup in Riyadh, in collaboration with all our partners from the public and private sectors.”

Emphasizing the significance of the company's partnership with the Saudi Games, VP of Corporate Communications at Zain KSA, Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, stated, "Our collaboration showcases Zain KSA's dedication to bolstering the sports sector in the Kingdom in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. This initiative is pivotal in nurturing young talent while elevating the aspirations of athletes, making a tangible difference in our beloved Kingdom by empowering our youth to innovate, achieve, and excel. This partnership also aims to unlock the potential of our national athletes, supporting their journey to compete and represent the Kingdom on the international stage. We are committed to harnessing innovation and technology to enhance the sports sector and assist the organizations overseeing it. As part of this effort, we will provide Saudi Games 2024 with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, ensuring optimal internet services through Zain KSA's robust 5G network."





