Iran launches wave of over 250 ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli occupation

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Iran launched a wave of over 250 ballistic missiles aimed at the Israeli late last night. This aggressive action triggered air raid sirens across the occupied territories, forcing millions of residents to take shelter as the situation rapidly deteriorated.



Earlier that same day, Israeli military officials disclosed that U.S. intelligence had warned them of Iranian movements indicating a possible missile launch. This alert was communicated around midday, prompting Israeli Prime to convene urgent security discussions in preparation for the anticipated attack. Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that any Iranian aggression would result in "serious consequences." He reassured the Israeli public, saying, "We are fully prepared to confront any aerial threats from Iran, just as we have done in the past. We have successfully dealt with Iranian threats before, and we will continue to do so."



In a separate but related development, two Palestinians carried out an armed assault in the heart of Tel Aviv and Jaffa during the missile strikes, leading to multiple casualties. Reports on the number of dead and injured varied significantly. The Hebrew newspaper "Israel Today" reported eight fatalities resulting from the Jaffa incident, while other sources indicated that six individuals were critically injured. Israeli Channel 12 reported a total of ten injuries, with six in critical condition, while Israeli Army Radio provided a count of four critical injuries.



This armed operation is one of the largest to occur in Tel Aviv since the Second Intifada in 2000. Various news reports indicate that the Palestinian assailants used automatic weapons during the attack, further escalating the already tense environment in the region. As both Israeli and Palestinian sides prepare for possible further escalations, the atmosphere remains fraught with anxiety and unpredictability, highlighting the precariousness of the current situation.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108738065