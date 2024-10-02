(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 2 OCTOBER 2024 AT 10.30 (EEST)



Kalmar supports Grimaldi's RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors

Kalmar has concluded an agreement to Italian maritime logistics operator Grimaldi Group with three Kalmar heavy terminal tractors . The machines will be deployed to operate on the new Motorway of the Sea, a Ro-Ro system connecting the of Trieste, Italy, and Ambarli, Turkey. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake with delivery of the machines scheduled for the same quarter.

The Grimaldi Group is Italy's biggest shipowning group and a world-leading operator in the maritime transport industry. The group operates a network of port terminals and logistics companies and is also active in the passenger and container transport sector. Kalmar machines are widely used across Grimaldi Group companies in various locations around Europe.

Fernando Marino , Senior Buyer, Grimaldi Group:“Kalmar has been a reliable long-term partner, supporting us at many of our locations around Europe. We required the terminal tractors at extremely short notice to support Ro-Ro operations on our Trieste-Istanbul route, and Kalmar was able to deliver quickly and efficiently. We are grateful for their continued support.”

Stefano Vero , Solution Sales Representative, Kalmar Italy:“Grimaldi Group is an important customer for Kalmar in Europe, so we are delighted to be able to address their urgent need for new equipment at such short notice. This order demonstrates our ability to respond to local customer needs quickly when the need arises.”

Further information for the press:

Stefano Vero, Solution Sales Representative, Kalmar Italy, tel. +393403879572, ...

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

