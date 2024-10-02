Poll Body Revises Voter Turnout To Over 69% In Final Phase Of J&K Election

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Over 69 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in the third phase of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, the poll body said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the approximate voter turnout of 69.65% has been recorded in 40 constituencies in the third phase.

“The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning and updated figures will be available AC and district wise live at Voter T urnout App,” the statement reads.

According to figures, Bandipora recored 67.68 percent turnout, Baramulla recorded 61.03 percent, Jammu 71.40 percent, Kathua 73.34 percent, Kupwara 66.79 percent, Samba 75.88 and Udhampur recorded 76.09 percent turnout.



The poll body said that this is an approximate trend, as data from some polling stations takes time and this trend does not include postal ballot.“Final actual account of votes recorded for each PS is shared in Form 17 C with Polling agents at close of polls,” it said,

