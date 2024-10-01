Understanding The K12 Education Market: Trends, Challenges, And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

k-12

The rise in use of analytics in the educational sector as a result of quick technical advancements drive the growth of the global K12 education market.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Implementation of programs to raise the standard of K12 education around the world and the rise in use of learning analytics in the educational sector as a result of quick technical advancements drive the growth of the global K12 education . However, shut down of due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic hampered the growth of K12 education industry. On the other hand, adaptive learning is gaining traction due to its advantages, such as provision of opportunities for formative assessment, emphasis on mastery-based learning, efficient feedback mechanisms, and idea mapping. These factors are expected to produce ample opportunities to accelerate the K12 education market growth in the coming years.The global K12 education industry generated $103.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $525.7 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Major key players such as International Business Machines Corporation, Cengage Group, smart technologies, Adobe Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, pearson media company, D2L corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Oracle Corporation, BLACKBOARD MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITEDRequest Sample Report:By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue, and is expected to maintain a progressive growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the region's rapidly developing education system a strong emphasis on reducing the administrative burden on teachers, massive spending on EdTech, an enhanced need for personalized learning in classrooms, and the rise in demand for intelligent solutions to improve students' school achievement. On the other hand, the market in the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the widespread adoption of online learning by millions of students in the region. Several countries from the region have made their entire K-12 curriculum available online.Based on spend analysis, the hardware segment contributed to the largest share of around half of the global K12 education market in 2021. E-learning and software solutions provide integrated corporate resource planning tools that allow for the creation of better courses and more effective delivery of classes. On the other hand, the software segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue and portray the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. This is because, software solutions provide institutions with well-organized enterprise resource planning systems that assist faculty members in developing better courses and effectively managing classrooms and schools.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on type, the private segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is because one of the innovations that the global education system has universally accepted and made mandatory for private schools is the K-12 model. In grades K-12, there is a lot of teacher-student interaction, with the teacher encouraging a lot of question-and-answer sessions, assignments, and other activities to help students develop advanced learning habits. However, the public segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. K12 online public schools are attempting to provide a personalized and high-quality education with instructions from state-certified teachers to help the students reach their full potential.In terms of deployment mode, the on-premise segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is because it's definitely possible to maintain a high level of security with an on-premises solution for schools. On the other hand, the cloud segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Cloud computing's powerful and affordable features are available to K-12 school districts. These features provide numerous benefits to schools, including reduced data storage costs, elimination of the need for expensive hardware, and improved access and mobility.Buy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.