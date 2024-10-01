UAE-Lebanon Travel: Air Arabia Suspends Flights To Beirut 'Until Further Notice'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flights between UAE and Lebanon via Air Arabia are indefinitely suspended amidst an escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“Due to the current situation, flights to Beirut from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi remain suspended - until further notice," the Sharjah-based carrier said.

Other UAE-based airlines have earlier extended their flight cancellations to Beirut. Dubai-based Emirates has no flights to and from the Lebanese capital until October 8; while Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has also suspended trips to Lebanon until October 3.

Passengers transiting through Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a final destination to Beirut will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin, the two airlines said.

Moreover, flydubai flights have been cancelled until October 7, Monday.

"Due to the ongoing developments, flydubai flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Beirut International Airport (BEY) have been cancelled from 24 September to 07 October. We continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our flight schedule accordingly," the carrier's spokesperson earlier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

