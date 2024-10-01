Freshcut Paper Unveils Groundbreaking Pop.Up Pups & Cats Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First-of-its-Kind Greeting Card Line

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshCut Paper has announced the innovative pop-up card company's latest gift offerings: The Pop-Up Pups and Pop-Up Cats Collection . This first-of-its-kind product line brings a new level of creativity and whimsy to the world of greeting cards.

FreshCut Paper Unveils Groundbreaking Pop Pups & Cats Collection

Continue Reading

The adorable new collection features twelve dog breeds (Beagle, Black Lab, Boston Terrier, Corgi, Dalmatian, English Bulldog, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Gray Pit Bull, Pug, Poodle, and Westie), and five cats (Black Cat, Brown Tabby Cat, Calico Cat, Orange Tabby Cat and Ragdoll Cat) with more on the way.



Pull on the tail to pop-up your new 3D companion and rotate its head for that classic inquisitive look. Comes complete with 14 stylish accessories to mix and match, including a customizable speech bubble and matching note card. Perfect for celebrating birthdays and special occasions, these delightful pop-up pets are sure to bring joy and a smile to everyone who

receives them.

"FreshCut Paper's pop-up pets provide a wonderful way to brighten a pet lover's day and celebrate any occasion," says Peter Hewitt , founder of FreshCut Paper.

Transform any moment into a barkable one with a card from this collection. The FreshCut Paper Pop-Up Pets Collection is for everyone: from devoted pet parents to those who simply admire a clever card. Each card is packaged in a mailing envelope designed to look like realistic fur to

match the pet inside.

FreshCut Paper is thrilled to announce our partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), an organization that shares our passion for creating a safer, more compassionate world for animals. We at FreshCut Paper believe in fostering a world where all beings, including our beloved pets, can thrive.

FreshCut Paper Pop-Up Pups and Cats are priced at $12 per card and are available online at freshcutpaper .

ABOUT THE ASPCA

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit ASPCA , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT THE FRESHCUT PAPER

FreshCut Paper was founded by the renowned designer and entrepreneur Peter Hewitt, known for his sophisticated design sensibility. A Rhode Island School of Design graduate, Peter is the visionary behind the global Tea Forté brand and has created products for The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), among other prestigious clients. At FreshCut Paper, a dedicated team of artists, designers, and craftspeople come together to honor the beauty of flowers and gift-giving through intricate botanical, floral, and animal sculptures. Committed to making a positive impact, FreshCut Paper is proud to support the ASPCA® and is a member of 1% for the Planet. Through our partnership with 1% for the Planet, we contribute to various global communities working on environmental solutions and have funded the planting of over 4 million trees.

freshcutpaper

Instagram

Facebook

Media contact

Christie Kozak

[email protected]

(978) 502-5747

SOURCE FreshCut Paper

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED