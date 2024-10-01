Eight Israelis Killed In Shooting Incident In Jaffa

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Tel Aviv/ PNN

Six Israelis were killed and nine others in a shooting and stabbing attack carried out in the city of Jaffa this evening, Tuesday. Two individuals believed to have executed the attack were killed; Israeli reports indicate they were residents of the Hebron area.

Israeli noted that the shooting occurred at two locations, including the light rail station at "Sderot Yerushalayim" in Jaffa and a synagogue on Gaza Street in Tel Aviv. It later became clear that the synagogue on Gaza Street did not experience any gunfire; rather, some of the injured were taken there for medical assistance.

The Israeli police stated in a press release that“initial investigations indicate that armed assailants opened fire at the light rail, resulting in several injuries at the site. The assailants were neutralized by security forces and some civilians.” The police added that they "responded to the incident amid rocket fire" as part of a wider attack launched by Iran against Israel. They urged citizens to "adhere to home front instructions and report any suspicious individuals."

In a subsequent statement, the police confirmed that "the stabbing and shooting incident has thus far resulted in the deaths of six civilians and injuries to nine others with varying degrees of severity." They noted that the attackers "began their assault at the light rail and continued on foot." It was also reported that“they were neutralized by security personnel and civilians present at the scene using personal weapons.”



In a statement, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said,“In light of the security situation, I agreed this evening with the police chief to immediately deploy 13,000 volunteers from emergency units throughout Israel.” Additionally, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added, "I will now demand in the cabinet meeting that the families of the attackers from Hebron, who carried out the difficult attack in Jaffa tonight, be deported to Gaza, and that their homes be demolished into piles of rubble."

According to the website of "Yedioth Ahronoth," the attackers are identified as members of Hamas residing in the Hebron area, with Army Radio reporting their names as Muhammad Khalaf Sahr Rajab and Hassan Muhammad Hassan Al-Tamimi.

The police commissioner, at the scene of the incident, stated,“We are dealing with a difficult incident. We had no prior information about the attack. We know the identities of the attackers and are addressing the issue in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shabak).”

The commander of Tel Aviv area stated,“The attackers boarded the train, opened fire inside the train, then exited and shot again in the street. The assailants were neutralized by train guards and the municipal rapid response unit along with the police.” Ben Gvir also arrived at the scene and, in response to Israeli claims that the attackers came from a mosque in Hebron, said, "If it is confirmed that there is a connection between the attack and the mosque, it should be closed and destroyed. We need to verify this. We will not rush to make a decision.



