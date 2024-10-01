UAE: From 'Mouth Taping' To 'Soda Loading', Are Tiktok Health Trends Safe To Try?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

What is common between mouth taping, soda loading and dry scooping? They are all health-related Tiktok trends that many social users swear by. But what are these trends and do they actually work?

Mouth taping emerged in late 2022 when social media users taped their mouth shut while sleeping to promote breathing through the nose. They claimed that this resulted in better rest and prevented issues like bad breath and snoring.

When Aaron IIlathu heard about mouth taping from his friend, he decided to give it a shot. He bought tapes from his hometown in US while on vacation and tried them out.“I did not have any issues with breathing but I was curious,” he said.“So I tried the taping and it was actually quite interesting. I didn't feel any noticeable difference right away but my mouth felt a little less dry during the mornings. After using it for a couple weeks I felt it helped improve my nasal breathing to the point I was getting deeper, more restful sleep. I noticed I was taking deeper fuller breathes when I was awake too.

The media professional said that some of his friends claimed that it helped them as well.“One of them suffered from allergies and often had a blocked nose, resulting in her breathing through her mouth and caused snoring,” he said.“After using the tape for a month, she felt like she cleared whatever was blocking her and allowed her clear passages which helped stop the snoring."

Aaron Illathu

Dr. Elie Abirached, the founder of Restore Fitness, said he has seen an increasing demand in the practice.“What was once considered a niche sleep optimisation tool is now being embraced by a larger audience, particularly among those interested in biohacking, wellness, and performance optimisation,” he said.“People in the UAE are eager to find simple, non-invasive solutions to improve their sleep, and mouth taping fits perfectly into that category.”

He said the increasing popularity of mouth taping lies in its simplicity and accessibility.“Unlike many wellness trends, mouth taping doesn't require expensive gadgets or long learning curves,” he said.“People are drawn to the fact that it's an affordable, non-chemical, easy-to-use tool that can lead to immediate improvements in their sleep. For many, the ability to wake up feeling more rested and alert after just a night or two of using mouth tape is a powerful motivator. I've seen it resonate particularly well with individuals in UAE who are already invested in their wellness journey and are looking for small, yet effective, optimisations to their routine.”

Dr Elie with a mouthtape

Despite several people swearing by mouth taping, some experts say that it still lacks scientific backing.“The actual evidence-base behind this is anecdotal, limited, inconclusive and can have its drawbacks, especially with concurrent medical conditions,” said Dr Aarti Javeri, Internal Medicine Specialist and Lifestyle Medicine Physician at Sustain Health.

According to the preliminary findings of a study conducted by MyFitnessPal in partnership with Dublin City University last year, only 2.1 percent of nutrition content on TikTok is accurate. The researchers took responses from 2,000 millenials and Gen Zers and surveyed over 67,000 videos using artificial intelligence (AI) on the social media platform for this study.

Alarmingly, it also found that 87 percent of respondents used the platform for nutrition and health advice rather than consulting with friends, family or medical professionals.

Dr. Aarti

Vibha Bajpaiee, Clinical Dietetician at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai explained why these numbers were worrying.“Following health and diet trends, especially those popularised on platforms like TikTok, can lead to several harmful effects,” she said.“Many trends are not backed by scientific research and can result in both short-term and long-term health risks. Some extreme ones, like fasting for prolonged periods, have led to real-life medical emergencies, such as fainting, and dehydration. Trying unsafe or extreme methods without medical consultation can have serious health consequences.”

Dr Victoria Mountford, Lead Psychologist and Eating Disorders Service Lead at Sage Clinics called Tiktok the“double-edged sword” in terms of nutrition, mental health and fitness trends.“On one hand, particularly regarding mental health, creators can raise awareness, share personal insights and help challenge stigma,” she said.“However, trends can spread rapidly, leading to misinformation and unrealistic expectations and standards.”

Dr. Victoria Mountford

Other riskier dietary trends on Tiktok include soda loading, carnivore diet and sleepy girl mocktails. Soda loading involves adding a scoop of baking soda to water. According to its proponents, it increases athletic performance in addition to offering other benefits. A carnivore diet advocated an all-animal product diet while excluding almost all plant food. The sleepy girl mocktail encourages users to consume concoction of magnesium powder, lemon or lime soda and tart cherry juice to promote relaxation and give better sleep.

Vibha explained about soda loading.“The trend of drinking carbonated soda before workouts to enhance performance, is questionable at best. Soda is a base, and it can help neutralise acid but its effectiveness varies from person to person. If taken frequently, baking soda could increase the pH level of your stomach, which could have adverse effects on nutrient absorption and also it can cause bloating, GI discomfort, and unnecessary sugar intake,” she said.

Dr. Vibha Bajpaiee

She further explained that although carnivore diet may cause“quick weight loss” and help to ease“certain inflammatory conditions for some”, it eliminates essential nutrients such as“fibre, antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, minerals, probiotics and prebiotics” which are usually found in fruits, vegetables, and grains. Similarly, according to her, the sleepy girl mocktail may offer temporary relaxation but shouldn't be seen as a long-term solution for sleep disorders.

34-year-old Dubai resident, Anitha (name changed to protect privacy), shared her experience about following the carnivore diet.“I read about how carbohydrates were the biggest villain and caused weight gain,” she said.“So I decided to try the carnivore diet. For the first month, it was great and I quickly shed weight. However, towards the starting of the second month, I began to feel discomfort and one day I discovered blood in my stool. I rushed to the doctor and found that without consuming enough fibre, I had developed hemorrhoids and an anal fissure. It was painful, embarrassing and had a significant impact on my health. I couldn't sit up straight for over a week and had to quit lifting weights for over and month. It was the last time I tried a TikTok trend.”

“These approaches aren't grounded in scientific research and can lead to dangerous side effects, from nutrient deficiencies to elevated blood pressure,” explained Dr. Aarti.“As with anything, you should prioritise evidence-based health choices over social media trends.”

But why do social media users fall for and follow such trends?“It's human nature to seek a 'quick fix,' so when a TikToker promises a six-pack in just a month, it's easy to get drawn in,” said Dr. Victoria.“Many creators excel at captivating audiences with visuals, music, and targeted messaging. Often, this content is designed to be eye-catching and attention-grabbing, rather than providing a thoughtful exploration of a balanced approach to health and fitness. People tend to believe what they see on social media without checking the facts.”

With the advent of social media, the consumption of "bite-sized health information” has become common, according to Dr. Aarti and poses risks.“Many teens use the app for more than four hours a day, which is linked to a dramatically shorter attention span, of around eight seconds-much lower than previous generations,” she said.“As a result, they're consuming bite-sized content that often lacks depth,nuance or scientific evidence, especially when it comes to health trends. This reduces their ability to critically assess these trends, making them more vulnerable to misinformation and potentially dangerous practices.”

Vibha said blindly following such trends could also cause frustration, besides being harmful.“Many of the 'before and after' results promoted by influencers can create unrealistic expectations, leading to disappointment or frustration when similar results aren't achieved,” she said.“Health and wellness are highly individualised, but TikTok trends often promote a one-size-fits-all approach. What works for one person might not work for another, and some diets or routines could be harmful depending on an individual's specific health needs. It also oversimplifies advice, which can gloss over important details, risks, and nuances required for healthy decision-making.”

Dr. Victoria said that often these trends presented information as fact, frequently exaggerating benefits while downplaying risks.“For instance, following the rise of weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic, the“Budget Ozempic” trend promoted laxatives and other substance use, overlooking the dangers of misuse and their ineffectiveness for weight loss,” she said.“Such trends can foster biased thinking-people may assume that if "everyone is doing it, it must be safe," leading them to overlook the need to critically evaluate the benefits and risks for themselves. This mindset can create an unrealistic belief that we should be able to 'perfect' every aspect of ourselves.”

She said it was important for social media users to critically think for themselves.“While some TikTokers can offer genuine inspiration and motivation to exercise or eat well, it's crucial to verify their professional credentials,” she said.“Are they qualified to provide advice in their area of expertise? This step is essential to ensure the information is reliable and safe.”

Dr. Aarti offers some tips to verify these trends.“Seek out professionals who are able to critique studies; especially peer-reviewed meta analyses or randomised controlled trials, rather than relying on those who make bold, unverified statements based on a few control studies,” she said.

For teenagers in particular, a simple way to stay safe is to question the content more. "Does it sound too good to be true? Is it asking them to try something risky or extreme? If the advice does not resonate, it's a good idea to pause and get a second opinion. As much as possible, try not to fall into the temptation of trusting someone just because of their follower count, but rather the quality of their actual content."

"Whether we like it or not, receiving health advice from social media platforms will continue to be popular, so it's important to start getting it from reliable trained professionals and to encourage others to do so," she added.

...

ALSO READ:

What is 'tadpole water'? All you need to know about Gen-Z's new weight-loss drink

Instagram teen accounts in UAE: Some parents worry kids might use 'hacks' to escape controls

How this latest beauty trend has taken over Dubai's social media scene