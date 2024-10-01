Babar Azam Resigns As Pakistan Cricket Team Captain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 11:20 PM

Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 11:25 PM

Babar Azam resigned as the Pakistan team captain on Tuesday, the cricketer announced through a post via social media.

Taking to X, the Azam wrote: "Dear fans, I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month."

Here is his full statement:

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role.

Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy.

By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.

I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me.

I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.

Thank you for your love and support."