Minister: Climate Change Challenges Present An Opportunity For Us

10/1/2024 5:12:43 AM

Climate change challenges pose not only a threat to the agricultural sector but also an opportunity to create more sustainable, efficient, and modern agricultural systems for future generations, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammado, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the second day of Baku Climate Action Week, Mammadov emphasized the impact of climate change on agriculture, stating, "The agricultural sector is one of the areas directly affected by climate change. Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale reforms to address this effect. The efficient management of water resources and land use is central to these reforms."

Highlighting the country's goals, the minister noted that supporting farmers through modern technologies and sustainable resource management is a priority.

"Innovative approaches and modern technologies play an important role in the fight against climate change. In this context, Azerbaijan is modernizing irrigation systems, creating more efficient water use opportunities for farmers, and investing in renewable energy sources," Mammadov said.

