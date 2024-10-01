Minister: Climate Change Challenges Present An Opportunity For Us
10/1/2024 5:12:43 AM
Climate change challenges pose not only a threat to the
agricultural sector but also an opportunity to create more
sustainable, efficient, and modern agricultural systems for future
generations, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun
Mammado, Azernews reports.
Speaking on the second day of Baku Climate Action Week, Mammadov
emphasized the impact of climate change on agriculture, stating,
"The agricultural sector is one of the areas directly affected by
climate change. Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale reforms to
address this effect. The efficient management of water resources
and land use is central to these reforms."
Highlighting the country's goals, the minister noted that
supporting farmers through modern technologies and sustainable
resource management is a priority.
"Innovative approaches and modern technologies play an important
role in the fight against climate change. In this context,
Azerbaijan is modernizing irrigation systems, creating more
efficient water use opportunities for farmers, and investing in
renewable energy sources," Mammadov said.
