Leverage India’S Unmatched Scale: Piyush Goyal Tells US Companies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Commerce Piyush Goyal has invited American companies to leverage India's unmatched scale and take advantage of the 'Make in India' initiative, particularly in high-tech and quality production.

Minister Goyal, who began his four-day visit to the US this week, had a discussions with existing and potential US investors, highlighting the avenues for cooperation in various sectors.

According to a of Commerce and statement, in his meeting with Stephen Schwarzman who is the CEO of top firm Blackstone, Minister Goyal took note of the fact that the company has already invested about $50 billion in India and is one of the largest commercial and real estate investors in the country.

Timothy F Geithner, President of Warburg Pincus, also called on the minister for a one-on-one discussion that covered various areas where there is scope for further improving the ease of doing business.

“Had an engaging meeting with Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of the leading global digital infrastructure firm, Tillman Global Holdings,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

“India's world-class digital infrastructure offers exciting investment opportunities, including in sustainable data centres. With its skilled talent pool, we are nurturing innovation and enterprise to position India as a leader in green technology and capabilities,” he added.

The minister also chaired a roundtable discussion with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin in New York, organised by the Consulate General of India.

The Commerce Minister emphasised the transformative reforms undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has propelled India's remarkable growth over the past decade.

Minister Goyal held one-on-one meetings with several CEOs discussing new areas of collaboration, particularly in advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, robotics, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technologies.

The Commerce MInister met Chintu Patel, Co-CEO, and Chirag Patel, President and Co-CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals. They explored ways to enhance India's pharmaceutical ecosystem for high-end R&D, including biologics, and improved manufacturing capabilities to establish a robust global supply chain.

A productive meeting was held with Henry R Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co (KKR).

The Commerce Minister highlighted potential investment opportunities in India's electronics manufacturing, data infrastructure, and logistics sectors. He underscored the consistent economic growth in India over the past decade and the vast consumer market, which present numerous opportunities for strategic investments.