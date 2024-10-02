Mahalaya 2024: Top 20 Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Images To Share With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahalaya 2024: Mahalaya, according to the Hindu calendar, marks the day when Goddess Durga is believed to start her journey for the mortal world on Earth. It is an auspicious occasion in Durga Puja, when there is a transition from 'Pitru Paksha' to 'Debi Paksha' (the era of the Goddess). Traditionally, artisans are known to paint the eyes of Goddess Durga, a moment also known as the 'Chokkhu daan'(granting the eyes to the Goddess).

This year, Mahalaya is being observed today, i.e. October 2, which also coincides with Gandhi Jayanti .

Here are some wishes, images that you can send to your loved ones on the holy occasion of Mahalaya.

Mahalaya 2024: Top 20 Whats App messages, images to share

Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones! May Maa Durga bestow upon you all her blessings.

Wishing that Maa Durga's blessings and love shine upon you and your family. May all your wishes come true. Shubho Mahalaya!

As we welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes, may her divine presence bring harmony and positivity into every aspect of your life. Shubho Mahalaya!

May Maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness on this auspicious day. Shubho Mahalaya!

The streets are adorned with festive decorations, and joy fills the air. Enjoy the puja this year! Shubho Mahalaya!

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you and your loved ones find success, happiness, love, and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!

As the auspicious day of Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Devi Durga, may her divine energy protect you from all evils and guide you towards righteousness. Shubho Mahalaya.

On this sacred day of Mahalaya, may the divine presence of Maa Durga fill your life with love, strength, and blessings. Shubho Mahalaya.

As we welcome the Goddess, may her blessings wash away all your worries and bring peace and happiness into your life. Shubho Mahalaya!'

'Mahalaya marks the beginning of a beautiful journey of devotion and celebration. May Maa Durga's blessings fill your days with joy and prosperity.'

'With the fragrance of kaash flowers and the soothing recitations of Mahishasuramarddini, may this Mahalaya fill your heart with devotion and peace.'

'Let us celebrate Mahalaya with the hope that Maa Durga's presence will bring strength, courage, and fulfillment to our lives. Shubho Mahalaya!'

'May the light of Maa Durga guide you through every path of life, illuminating your way with happiness, wisdom, and prosperity.'

'This Mahalaya, may Maa Durga bless you with wisdom and strength to overcome all obstacles and lead a life of peace and success.'

“Let the light of Maa Durga remove all darkness and fill our hearts with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya!”

“On this sacred day, we welcome Maa Durga with love and devotion, as she brings us peace and prosperity.”

“With the blessings of Maa Durga, may all our fears and struggles vanish as we step into a new beginning.”

May the arrival of Maa Durga bring a fresh start filled with new hope and inspiration. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

On this auspicious day, let us celebrate the power and blessings of Maa Durga. Shubho Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2024: Top images to send to loved ones

As the adage goes,“a picture is worth a 1000 words”. Here are some images that you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya.









