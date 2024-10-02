Israel-Iran War News: Disturbing Cockpit Video Captures Iranian Rockets Flying Over Middle East Viral Videos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The sky over Israel was illuminated as Iran fired a significant barrage of at least 180 missiles late Tuesday night, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Shocking from the cockpit of a British Airways flight reveals Iranian missiles launched, New York Post reported

As per NYP, the pilot recorded the footage on a flight to Dubai on Tuesday evening. The video clearly shows a series of ballistic missiles heading toward Israel. However, Mint can't confirm the authenticity of the video.





Fortunately, all the missiles passed safely above the aircraft.

Videos shared on social media captured missiles soaring over the skies of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with some successfully evading Israel's robust Iron Dome air defense system. Numerous videos captured debris from intercepted missiles landing in various Israeli cities.





There has been no independent evaluation of the damage from the missile strikes. While both Israel and the U.S. reported that the impact was limited, Iranian state television, referencing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, claimed that 90% of the missiles struck strategic targets in Israel. Videos of the incoming strikes suggested that some bypassed the country's advanced air defence systems.

“Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it,” Netanyahu stated at the beginning of a security cabinet meeting.“The regime in Iran does not grasp our determination to defend ourselves.

Tuesday's missile strike was a response to Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon, which included a significant airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the deployment of ground forces across the border.

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed strong support for Israel, calling Iran's attack "ineffective." Vice President Kamala Harris echoed this sentiment, stating that the U.S. would not hesitate to protect its interests against Iran.

"We will take action. Iran will soon face the repercussions of their actions, and the response will be severe," said Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon to reporters.

