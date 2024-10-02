Helicopter Crashes And Catches Fire In Pune, All Dead
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two people are feared dead after a helicopter crash in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, which was followed by a fire, Police reported. Authorities have yet to determine whether the helicopter belonged to the government or a private entity.
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in a hilly region of Bavdhan, according to Pimpri Chinchwad police.
“A helicopter went down in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. Initial reports suggest that two individuals may have lost their lives. The ownership of the helicopter remains unknown as it is currently engulfed in flames,” said Senior Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of Hinjewadi police station.
This is a breaking news report, more details are awaited
