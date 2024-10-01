Elevating Visibility: Concora Collaborates With Metal Roofing Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Preston Allen, Architectural Sales Representative at Metal Roofing SystemsALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concora , a leading provider of digital solutions for building product manufacturers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Metal Roofing Systems , an industry leader in innovative roofing solutions. This partnership aims to enhance the architectural specification journey and showcase the beauty and functionality of Metal Roofing Systems' products to a broader audience.Concora will equip Metal Roofing Systems with the cutting-edge Concora Spec platform to power the new Metal Roofing Systems Design Studio , along with the powerful Submittals feature and a captivating Project Showcase. These tools are designed to streamline the specification process, increase engagement with architects, engineers, and contractors, and ultimately drive more commercial business.As part of this exciting collaboration, Eric Snyder, Concora's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:“We are thrilled to partner with Metal Roofing Systems to help elevate their product visibility and simplify the specification process for design and construction professionals. By integrating Concora Spec and our Submittals feature, they are ensuring key decision-makers can seamlessly access the tools they need to specify Metal Roofing Systems' top-quality solutions."The Concora Spec platform will enable Metal Roofing Systems to elevate their existing website experience, providing a seamless and user-friendly interface for architects and design professionals to access essential product information, BIM content, and comparison tools. The Submittals feature will simplify the submission process, ensuring that all necessary documentation is readily available and easy to manage.One of the highlights of this partnership is the Project Showcase, a dynamic feature that will display the beauty and utility of Metal Roofing Systems' products in real-world applications. This showcase will include links to product pages, allowing architects and other design professionals to quickly access detailed product specifications and make informed decisions.Speaking on the collaboration with Concora, Preston Allen, Architectural Sales Representative at Metal Roofing Systems, stated,“Our partnership with Concora and their design studio platform will provide the information necessary to allow our valued trade partners to quickly and easily select the best products for their specific project applications. With product data, specifications and details all available at the click of a button, our architect, engineer and design build team partners will be able to streamline their building design process utilizing Metal Roofing Systems top quality product offerings to deliver an aesthetically pleasing design that their clients will be happy with for many years to come.“This strategic alliance is aligned with Metal Roofing Systems' business objectives of targeting architects through tailored marketing strategies, growing their audience, building brand loyalty, and driving more commercial business. By leveraging Concora's innovative platform, Metal Roofing Systems aims to enhance their reach and establish stronger connections with the architectural community.About Concora:Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial design professionals (architects, engineers, and contractors). Learn more about Concora at .About Metal Roofing Systems:Metal Roofing Systems is a manufacturer of high-quality roofing solutions designed for both residential and commercial applications. Our innovative products are engineered to deliver exceptional durability, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. We offer a comprehensive range of metal roofing options, from standing seam panels to drainage components, all backed by industry-leading warranties. Our commitment to excellence ensures that our customers receive the best possible roofing and are supported from bid to completion. For more information, visit .

