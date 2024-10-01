Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly With Akamai, Alibaba Cloud, Broadcom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market

According to HTFMI, the Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2030.

The Latest Released Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Akamai (United States), Alibaba Cloud (China), Broadcom (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Red Hat, Inc. (United States), Salesforce, Inc. (United States), SAP (Germany), ServiceNow (United States), Tencent Cloud (China). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service market to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during forecast period of 2024-2030. This market refers to the infrastructure services provided over the public cloud, enabling businesses to build, deploy, and manage applications. These services include Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and other middleware services. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-native applications, demand for scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness offered by public cloud solutions. The growing trend of digital transformation, DevOps, and microservices is also fueling the market. Key sectors utilizing these services include IT, BFSI, retail, and healthcare. Challenges include security concerns, data privacy issues, and regulatory compliance. Major Highlights of the Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market:
Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market Breakdown by Service Type (Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Others) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) by Industry Vertical (Banking, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and E-commerce, Others) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA)
Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market Trend: Adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud techniques. increasing demand for managed services
Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market Driver: Growing demand for scalability and flexibility. Increasing digital transformation
SWOT Analysis on Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Players FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability) Key & Emerging Players: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Akamai (United States), Alibaba Cloud (China), Broadcom (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Red Hat, Inc. (United States), Salesforce, Inc. (United States), SAP (Germany), ServiceNow (United States), Tencent Cloud (China).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated: APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka). Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania). North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico). South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America). Some Extracts from Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market Study Table of Content
Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Others] in 2024
Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Market by Application/End Users
Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2030)
Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

