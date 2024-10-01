Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Market Worth $255.3 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America holds the major share of the cyber-physical systems industry
due to the presence of key players in the region. The region is strategically vital for advanced R&D initiatives focusing on transformational technologies such as IIoT, smart grids, and autonomous systems. Steadily rising demand from manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare sectors eager to adopt and implement new and transformative technologies constantly pushes innovation. In addition to this, early adoption of the practices of Industry 4.0 across the region, along with a regulatory framework favorable to encouraging innovation in technologies, has enabled North America to continue dominating the global cyber-physical systems market.
Key Players-
The report profiles key players in cyber-physical systems companies
such as ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) among others. These players have a strong market presence in cyber-physical systems across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
