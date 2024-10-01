Yemen's Houthis Claim Drone Raid On Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Oct 1 (IANS) Yemen's armed Houthi group said on Tuesday they launched drone strikes on "military targets" in Israel's Jaffa area and its city of Eilat.

"We bombed a military target in the Jaffa area with a Jaffa drone, and we hit military targets in Eilat with four Sammad-4 drones," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare'e said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The spokesman said the were in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, vowing to attack more, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has been targeting Israeli cities, ports, and ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

On Sunday, Israeli air forces struck power stations and fuel tanks in Houthi-controlled Hodeidah in response to a Houthi rocket attack on Tel Aviv on Friday, which was intercepted, according to Israeli media.

The escalation followed last week's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli defence forces in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Houthis, who have controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since the civil war began in late 2014, have vowed to continue attacks until, in their words, the "aggression on Hamas and Hezbollah" ends.