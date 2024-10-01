Bragg® Launches Exclusive 10 Oz. Size Apple Cider Vinegar Into Dollar General Stores Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New 10 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) size will bring accessibility to wellness to new communities through distribution in all 20K Dollar General locations across the nation.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products , one of the oldest and most trusted and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar, is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of its 10 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar liquid in new packaging into all 20,000 Dollar General

locations.

The new 10 oz. bottle size available in Dollar General stores will provide convenient access to Bragg ACV for millions of consumers through "America's neighborhood general store." With this new distribution, Bragg ACV is available in more areas, aiding in Bragg's mission to bring wellness to everyone. Bragg also bottles its liquid Apple Cider Vinegar in 16-, 32-, 64- and 128-ounce sizes.

"Here at Bragg, we believe in helping every individual eat better and, thus, feel better," said Bragg CEO Linda Boardman. "More than 100 years ago, Paul Bragg founded the company with the goal of making wellness simple and accessible to all, and that core value certainly aligns with Dollar General's mission of 'Serving Others.'"

Through Bragg's distribution in Dollar General stores, more consumers will have the opportunity to learn about the many health benefits of apple cider vinegar. Whether consumers use ACV as a daily dose of wellness or in a favorite recipe or DIY cleaning product, Bragg's 10 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar Dollar General launch will allow the product to become a common ingredient in more homes across the nation.

"We have worked long and hard to expand our ACV distribution to communities that have historically had less access to health and wellness products. I am proud of the effort our many teams put into this partnership with Dollar General because of the lasting impact it will have on neighborhoods throughout our nation," said Bragg Senior VP of Sales Michelle Zettle.

Bragg's new 10 oz. Apple Cider Vinegar liquid is available for purchase at Dollar General stores for an average retail price of $3.35. (Pricing may vary based on store location). Other sizes of Bragg ACV liquid and additional Bragg products can be found at retailers nationwide.

For more information about Bragg's complete product line and retail locations, please visit .

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg .

