(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Kremlin expressed significant concern regarding Israel's military operations in Lebanon and a recent strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus. This statement comes amid escalating tensions in the region as Israel announced that intense fighting had erupted with the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military had deployed paratroopers and commandos to conduct raids in the area, marking the beginning of a ground incursion that followed targeted against Hezbollah’s leadership.



The situation has drawn international attention, with Turkey also voicing its condemnation of Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon. The Turkish government labeled the military action an "unlawful invasion attempt" and called for an immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory. In a statement issued by its foreign ministry, Turkey emphasized the urgency of ending the attack and urged for the de-escalation of hostilities in the region.



The developments in Lebanon and Syria have heightened anxieties among global powers, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah raises concerns about stability in the Middle East. The Kremlin's remarks reflect a broader apprehension about the implications of military actions on regional security and the potential for further escalation of hostilities.



As the situation unfolds, international calls for restraint and dialogue are likely to intensify, with key players urging both sides to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. The complex dynamics involving various nations and militant groups in the region underscore the challenging nature of achieving lasting peace amidst ongoing military confrontations.



MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108734499