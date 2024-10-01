Turkey experiences notable decline in daily electricity consumption

(MENAFN) On September 29, Turkey experienced a notable decline in daily electricity consumption, which fell by 10.8 percent compared to the previous day. According to official data released by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Monday, total electricity consumption for the day reached 796,977 megawatt-hours.



Peak electricity usage occurred at 8 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), when consumption hit 38,270 megawatt-hours. Conversely, the lowest electricity usage was recorded earlier that morning, at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), when consumption dipped to just 27,320 megawatt-hours.



In terms of electricity production, Turkey generated 805,337 megawatt-hours on the same day, marking a slight decrease of 10.7 percent from Saturday's output. A breakdown of the production sources reveals that imported coal plants contributed significantly, accounting for 26.7 percent of the total generation. Natural gas and hydropower plants also played essential roles, contributing 16 percent and 14.1 percent respectively.



Additionally, Turkey engaged in cross-border electricity trading on September 29, with exports amounting to 13,634 megawatt-hours and imports reaching 5,101 megawatt-hours.



This decline in electricity consumption could be indicative of various factors, including seasonal changes, economic conditions, or shifts in consumer behavior. As the country navigates its energy landscape, stakeholders will be keenly observing these trends for potential impacts on both the electricity market and broader economic indicators.

