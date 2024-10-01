Turkey denounces Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Türkiye strongly condemned Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon on Tuesday, describing it as an “unlawful invasion attempt.” This declaration underscores Türkiye's commitment to regional stability and its support for Lebanon's amid rising tensions in the area. The Turkish foreign issued a statement calling for an immediate end to the offensive and demanding the withdrawal of Israeli from Lebanese territory.



In its statement, Türkiye emphasized the urgency of ceasing hostilities, highlighting the need for respect for international law and the rights of nations. The Turkish government has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions to conflicts in the region, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiation to resolve disputes peacefully. Türkiye’s position reflects its long-standing policy of promoting stability and security in the Middle East.



The condemnation comes amid escalating violence and military actions that have raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict. Türkiye’s call for de-escalation resonates with the sentiments of many nations advocating for peace and stability in the region. The foreign ministry's statement serves as a reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the impact of such military operations on civilian populations.



As tensions continue to rise, Türkiye’s response highlights its role as a significant regional player in addressing conflicts and advocating for the rights of affected nations. The Turkish government’s insistence on a peaceful resolution and its demand for the withdrawal of foreign troops reflect its broader foreign policy goals aimed at fostering cooperation and stability in the Middle East. The situation remains fluid, and the international community is closely monitoring developments as calls for restraint grow louder.



