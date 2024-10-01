Hezbollah declares launching missiles at Mossad headquarter near Israel’s capital

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah announced that it had successfully targeted an Israeli military intelligence facility located at Glilot, which is situated near Tel Aviv. This operation involved the launch of multiple Fadi 4 rockets aimed at the base, which is associated with the Israel Defense Forces' intelligence unit 8200. Additionally, the attack was directed at the headquarters of the Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, positioned on the outskirts of the city.



In a statement released by the group, Hezbollah emphasized its commitment to confronting Israeli military operations and defending its interests. The targeted Glilot base is significant as it plays a crucial role in Israel’s intelligence operations, particularly in gathering information and conducting surveillance. The attack signifies a continuation of heightened tensions in the region, particularly in the context of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.



Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has a history of engaging in military confrontations with Israel, and this latest incident reflects its ongoing strategy to challenge Israeli forces. The use of Fadi 4 rockets indicates the group’s willingness to employ more advanced weaponry in its operations against Israeli military targets. This escalation highlights the broader implications for regional security and the potential for further conflict as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.



The attack on the Glilot base comes amid a backdrop of increased military activity and rhetoric from both Hezbollah and Israel, signaling a volatile situation that could lead to further confrontations. The response from Israeli authorities following this incident will be closely monitored, as it may impact the security dynamics in the region. As tensions continue to simmer, the potential for additional military exchanges between the two sides remains a critical concern for neighboring countries and international observers alike.



MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108734495